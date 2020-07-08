28% of swabs taken in Chennai’s fever clinics have tested positive for COVID-19

Swabs were taken from 37,616 persons so far and 10,569 persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

Swabs taken by Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) fever clinics in all its 15 zones from May to July have a positivity rate of 28% for COVID-19.

From a total of 8,79,606 persons who attended the fever camps conducted over a period of two months between May 8 and July 5 and swabs were taken from 37,616 persons. So far 10,569 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. This means, twenty-eight percent of the individuals whose swabs were taken have turned positive for COVID-19 and that the fever clinics have to a large extent zeroed in on those with symptoms accurately.

GCC has conducted 13,723 clinics during the said period and 38,280 persons have been found to have Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

According to the information shared by GCC, the most number of clinics have been held at Royapuram (1,543), Anna Nagar (1,400) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (1,316), where the highest number of COVID-19 cases are concentrated. Anna Naga has had the most number of persons - 2,175 - test positive for COVID-19.

However, the positivity rate is highest in Alandur, a non-hotspot area, where 71.44% of swabs tests have turned positive for COVID-19 followed by Anna Nagar with 59.77% and Madhavaram (55.61%) and Manali (55.24%). Tondiarpet and Royapuram that have been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases have a lesser positivity rate at 16.75% and 14.15% respectively.

In the camps conducted on July 7 alone, 29,422 people attended and 1,693 symptomatic patients were identified.

511 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 29422 people attended the clinics and 1693 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/Hh0BIrRbDJ — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) July 7, 2020

Fever camps can be attended by persons showing COVID-19 symptoms. Doctors test for temperature, oxygen saturation, pulse rate among other parameters. Swabs are taken from persons showing ILI symptoms and sent to testing labs.

As of July 7, Chennai has 22,374 active COVID-19 cases, 47,735 discharges and 1,120 deaths. The number of persons reporting positive for COVID-19 came down in the city on July 7, with 1,203 positive cases among Tamil Nadu’s total of 3,880. While lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in Chennai now, Public health expert Prabhdeep Kaur has warned residents to stay on their guard and to strictly adhere to physical distancing so as to avoid an increase in the curve in the coming weeks. “Violation of social distancing and lack of mask compliance may lead to increase in cases in Chennai in coming weeks-stay home unless essential to go out for work / household needs. (sic),” she tweeted on Wednesday.