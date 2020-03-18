276 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus, Centre tells Parliament

This included 255 Indians in Iran.

As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy, the Union government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the total number of Indians infected by coronavirus is 276 -- 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, five in Italy, and one each in Hong Kong, Kuwait, Rwanda and Sri Lanka.

Scroll reported that the samples were taken from stranded passengers in Iran over the last two weeks, following which the results came back showing that most of them tested positive. They were reported to be belonging to a group of 850 pilgrims who have been stranded in Iran since February, when the coronavirus outbreak began. Most of them are said to hail from Kargil.

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working to bring back Indians stranded there. Over 700 people have died from the disease in Iran and nearly 14,000 cases detected. A fourth batch of 53 Indians returned to India from Iran on Monday, taking the total number of people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit country to 389.

The Union government on Wednesday evacuated another batch of 205 Indians from Iran, where 988 people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic. A flight of the Mahan Air landed in New Delhi on Wednesday morning with Indian passengers, mostly Shia pilgrims from Ladakh who were stranded in Iran, official sources told IANS.

So far, 591 Indians have been evacuated from Iran, the government said. Sources said, all the passengers were sent to a quarantine facility of the Indian Army in Jaisalmer.

