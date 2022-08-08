27-yr-old man crushed under giant Chennai sign board survived by wife, two children

Shanmugasundaram had sustained grievous injuries after he was crushed under a giant sign board that fell on him after a bus rammed into it. He succumbed to injuries on Monday morning.

news Accident

“He was very careful. He always wore a helmet. He even had insurance. Only because of that bus, he died,” Muthu tells TNM. 27-year-old Shanmugasundaram, who was grievously injured after a giant signboard fell on him on Sunday, August 7, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning. He leaves behind a 25-year-old wife, a four-year-old daughter and a four-month-old son.

His cousin Muthu tells TNM that Shanmugasundaram was the only bread winner in his family. Hailing from Magamaipuram village near Pudhukottai, Shanmugasundaram migrated to Chennai along with his family in search of work around three years ago. He made a living by delivering ice cream to distributors, and often picked up odd jobs he could find.

“His family still lives in a thatched house that leaks every monsoon. He was hoping to save money to build a better home for them. The Tamil Nadu government has promised his family Rs 3 lakhs as ex-gratia but how long can they live on that money?

“His wife must be given a government job according to her qualifications, so that she can support the family,” Muthu says, adding that Shanmugasundaram’s wife has studied up to standard Class 12.

Shanmugasundaram and one another person, a mini-truck driver named Sathyanarayanan, were injured after the giant sign board fell on them in Chennai. Shanmugasundaram sustained grievous injuries, and succumbed on Monday morning, while Sathyanarayan received minor injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The approximately 30-feet high pillar sign board, which gives directions for those coming from Tambaram, fell directly on Shanmugasundaram who was travelling on a two-wheeler. Visuals from the site of the accident show the two-wheeler completely crushed under the heavy steel pillar. The pillar completely blocked the road for a while before it was cleared. Visuals also show that the sign board itself had crashed down onto the opposite side of the road.

The accident appears to have been caused by a government bus heading towards Koyambedu from Perangalathur, which lost control and rammed into the giant sign board. Eyewitnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the base of the sign board, which was close to the pavement. The driver and the conductor of the bus fled the spot after the accident. Eyewitnesses had earlier told the police that the bus was overspeeding and the accident occurred when the driver was trying to negotiate at a curve. The police have launched an investigation into the accident.

With inputs from Bharathy Singaravel