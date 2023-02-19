25-yr-old TN man dies by suicide, cops say he had health issues due to online gambling

A graduate in Information Technology, Madan Kumar had reportedly turned to online gambling after he was unable to find employment.

news News

Madan Kumar, a 25-year-old from from Vellalore in Tamil Naduâ€™s Coimbatore district, died by suicide earlier this week. According to police sources, he was undergoing mental trauma and had developed health issues due to his addiction to online gambling. Madan had developed chronic headaches and diminishing eyesight from using his phone for online gambling for extended periods of time, they said. A graduate in Information Technology (IT), Madan had been unable to find employment and had turned to online gambling, the sources added. His mother, Nagalakshmi, who is employed as a housekeeping staff member at a hospital, found Madanâ€™s body when she returned home from work. A case has been registered by the Podanur police under section 174 of the CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide).

Madanâ€™s death is one of many to have occurred across Tamil Nadu even as the stateâ€™s Governor, RN Ravi, is yet to give his assent to the Bill banning online gaming passed by the Legislative Assembly. Criticism against Ravi mounted after the state governmentâ€™s ordinance issuing a temporary ban lapsed on November 27.

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 was passed in the Assembly on October 19 last year. The stateâ€™s decision to ban online gambling and regulate online gaming was taken after the government constituted a committee led by retired Madras High Court Justice K Chandru to study the adverse effects of online gambling and its impact. The Bill is based on the committeeâ€™s report that was submitted on June 27 last year.

Read: Mounting deaths: Heavy losses in online gambling claims another Tamil Nadu manâ€™s life

In December last year, a manager at an electronics store near Vazhpadi in Salem district died by suicide after incurring losses in online gambling. Manimuthu took his own life at a temple in Veppilapatti. Similarly, on November 26, a labourer from Odisha working in Sankarankovil, Tenkasi, died by suicide after losing Rs 70,000 to online rummy. Last July, a 20-year-old college student from the TP Chathram area in Chennaiâ€™s Kilpauk neighbourhood died by suicide after losing all his savings on an online gambling app. In his suicide note, the youth named the app Casto Club, and said that he went into depression as a result of losing the money. Similarly, a month before his death, Bhavani, a 29-year-old, had died by suicide after losing 20 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 3 lakh to online gambling.

Read: TN govtâ€™s ordinance to ban online gambling lapses, Guv fails to give assent to Bill

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.