25-yr-old arrested in Coimbatore for allegedly stalking teen, chopping her hair off

The incident happened on Thursday in Anaimalai, near Pollachi.

Coimbatore rural police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly attacking a teen girl for rejecting his advances. The man, Vinoth, had allegedly been stalking a 15-year-old girl for a few months. According to the police, Vinoth and the girl are from the same village in Anaimalai near Pollachi, in Coimbatore district, and were acquainted with each other.

On Thursday, Vinoth, who is a labourer in a private firm, allegedly waylaid the girl when she was returning home and demanded that she speak to him. When the girl refused, he allegedly attacked her physically. He then allegedly took out a blade and chopped her hair off. “The girl suffered injuries on her hands and face as she tried to stop him from chopping her hair,” a police officer told TNM. The girl went back home and told her parents about her ordeal, and they then approached the police on Friday seeking action against the man.

Based on the complaint, the Anaimalai police registered an FIR under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means] and 506 (1) [Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code. The police arrested Vinoth and remanded him to judicial custody on Friday.

In December 2019, Coimbatore district got a special court to attend to cases registered under the POCSO Act. The special court came after the Supreme Court ordered the Union government to set up a separate court for POCSO cases in districts that have more than 100 cases registered under the Act. Until recently, cases registered under POCSO were heard by Mahila courts across the country. In Tamil Nadu, 16 districts were identified for setting up special courts for POCSO cases and as per reports, at least 120 POCSO cases were pending in Coimbatore Mahila Court when the POCSO court was inaugurated.