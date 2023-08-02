25-year-old man arrested in connection with Coimbatore car blast case

Mohammed Idris (25) was arrested by the NIA on the night of August 1 and will be produced before a special court on August 2.

Mohammed Idris (25), a close friend of Jameesha Mubin, the alleged accused of the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Idris was arrested on the night of Tuesday, August 1. He will be produced before a special NIA court in Poonamallee on Wednesday, August 2, and the agency is likely to seek his custodial remand. He is the 12th accused who has been arrested in the case by the agency.

The car blast took place in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on October 23 last year. Idris has been planning the attack along with the main accused. He was summoned to join the investigation in connection with the ongoing probe. After grilling him for several hours, he was placed under arrest by the NIA.

In April, the NIA filed a charge sheet against six accused. The main accused, Jameesha Mubeen, had died, and the charges for the offences committed by Mubeen were abetted following his death.