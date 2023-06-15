25 BRS MLAs in touch with BJP, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay claimed that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would lose in 30 Assembly constituencies during the upcoming Assembly elections.

news Politics

Addressing a public meeting at Quthbullapur in Medchal Malkajgiri district, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay has claimed that 25 MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were in touch with the saffron party. He also said the BRS MLAs have to resign from their posts if they want to join the BJP. Sanjay said the BRS candidates would lose their deposits in 30 Assembly constituencies during the upcoming elections scheduled this year.

The Karimnagar MP, while attending the inaugural function of the BJP office in Quthbullapur, took a dig at BRS party and alleged that its leaders use party offices in their constituencies to negotiate commissions and acquire land while the BJP offices are used to address societal issues.

The MP also alleged that Dharani portal, which hosts Integrated Land Records Management System, was set up to benefit Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) family, contrary to the assertion that it is a useful portal created for the benefit of the public. He suggested holding a public gathering with the Dharani victims. According to reports Dharani portal had faced lakhs of grievances from users.

25 BRS MLAs are in touch with us. BJP will not engage in political prostitution like BRS. To join BJP, one has to resign from posts. In 30 seats BRS candidates won’t get deposits. A public meeting can be organized with the victims of Dharani as that many are affected. pic.twitter.com/kXZIbx0ouk

— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 14, 2023

Bandi Sanjay alleged that BRS had joined hands with the Congress party to oppose BJP and has been funding it. “KCR is giving money to Congress. Post-paid leaders of Congress will join after winning while pre-paid will join after losing. How can we trust the Congress?,” Sanjay said. He also appealed to the public to give BJP a chance.