With 24,248 new patients, India becomes third worst COVID-19 affected country

Only the US and Brazil have reported more coronavirus patients than India, as of Monday.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases reported in India as of 9.30 am on July 6 stands at 6,97,413 with 24,248 new cases in the past 24 hours. This makes India the third-worst coronavirus affected country in the world, preceded only by the United States and Brazil, according to the map by John Hopkins University.

2,53,287 patients are still under treatment. A total of 4,24,433 patients have recovered. With 425 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 19,693, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on July 6:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 1,11,151 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 46,860 are under treatment. 62,778 people have been discharged, and 1,510 people have died due to the disease. 4,150 new cases were reported on July 5.

â€” Karnataka has reported 23,474 coronavirus cases in total, and 13,251 people are under treatment. 9,847 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 372 deaths. A total of 1,925 new cases were reported in the state on July 5.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 5,429 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,228 are active. 3,174 people have recovered, and there have been 26 deaths. The state reported 225 new cases on July 5.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 18,697 coronavirus cases, and 10,043 patients are still under treatment. 8,422 have recovered and 232 deaths have been reported. 998 new cases were reported on July 5.

â€” Telangana has reported 23,902 coronavirus cases till date, of which 10,904 people are still under treatment. 12,703 people have recovered and 295 have died. The state recorded 1,590 new cases on July 5.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 2,06,619 cases, of which 86,057 are undergoing treatment. 1,11,740 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 8,822 people have passed away. The state reported 6,555 cases on July 5.