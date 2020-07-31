24 people test positive for coronavirus at the Visakhapatnam Central Prison

Jail officials say there is no reason to worry, all those who tested positive have been quarantined.

The officials of the Andhra Pradesh medical and health department carried out COVID-19 tests on 641 persons within the jail premises in Adavivaram. This number consists of both inmates and officials working at the Vizag Central Jail. Twenty-four persons out of the total tested were found to be positive. Out of the twenty-four, eighteen are inmates and six others are officials working in the central prison.



Speaking to TNM, Vizag Central Prison superintendent S Rahul said “There is no reason to worry. We are following all the precautionary measures; the entire jail premises has been sanitized. Those who tested positive have been shifted to the quarters on the backside of the jail premises. We are using pulse oximeters and thermometers to screen all those who are entering the jail premises. Masks are also compulsory within the jail premises. Social distancing is being followed and the time for meals have also been scattered to ensure large gatherings are avoided.”



In regards to the diet followed in the prison as well changes have been made. They have added protein-rich food to help build better immunity. “Two eggs, bread, milk and a curry rich in proteins is being served to the inmates. We have modified the menu to ensure inmates get protein-rich food. Apart from this, we are also distributing multi vitamins and vitamin C tablets to all the inmates”, added Rahul.



The Vizag Central Prison has a total of 1500 inmates and around 200 officials are presently working at the prison premises. The jail also has a sanitizer manufacturing unit inside the premises.



On Tuesday, Mallela Om Prakash, the life convict in the sensational murder case of Julakanti Srinivasa Reddy alias Moddu Srinu, who was lodged in the Visakhapatnam Central Prison tested positive for Coronavirus. He had passed away on Monday due to renal failure. It was after his death, as per protocol, when COVID-19 tests were carried out he was found positive. It was after this that officials decided to test prison inmates on a large scale.



Prisons across the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been following strict protocol and have been ensuring that all precautions are taken to ensure safety of inmates.



