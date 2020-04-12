24 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Andhra, total at 405

Kurnool district has reported the highest number of cases at 82, followed by Guntur district at 75.

Andhra Pradesh reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total cases to 405 even as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pitched for a lockdown with a humane touch. Eleven patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, with six dying in the state till Saturday.

The state nodal officer said that the new cases come to the fore for tests conducted between 9 pm on Friday and 5 pm on Saturday.

As many as 388 persons are under treatment in the state. Guntur district had the highest number of reported cases on Saturday with 11 tests returning positive. This was followed by the districts of Kurnool at five and Prakasam and Kadapa with one case each. With 11 new cases, Guntur district's total is 75 cases, whereas Kurnool with 82 cases tops in the number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. Nellore district is third with 48 positive cases as of Saturday evening.

On Saturday, a 28-year-old male with travel history to Sweden was cured and discharged from the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada.

Earlier on Saturday, Jagan pitched for lockdown with a humane touch during a videoconference interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that total lockdown should be limited to designated red zone clusters, clarifying however that he would abide by Modi's decision on the issue.

"In my opinion, lockdown should be limited to the red zones, while the restrictions can be continued at places of public gathering, malls, cinema halls, places of worship, public transport and schools. We should also continue with physical distancing measures at all other places," Jagan said during his presentation in the meeting.

