24 Hyderabad MMTS trains cancelled for Nov 21, 22: Full list

The trains include those starting from Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Hyderabad and Falaknuma, and have been cancelled due to operational works,

news Transport

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday, November 22, said that 24 Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains would be cancelled on November 22 and 23, due to operational reasons. The trains include those starting from Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Hyderabad and Falaknuma.

The first train to be cancelled was scheduled to depart at 6.30 am on Monday from Secunderabad to Lingampalli. Subsequent trains scheduled to depart at 8 am (Lingampalli-Hyderabad), 10.10 am (Hyderabad-Lingampalli), 11.10 am (Lingampalli-Hyderabad), 12.10 pm (Hyderabad-Lingampalli), 1.10 pm (Lingampalli-Hyderabad), 2.20 pm (Hyderabad-Lingampalli), 4.10 pm (Lingampalli-Hyderabad), 5.20 pm (Hyderabad-Lingampalli), 6.35 pm (Lingampalli-Hyderabad), 8.40 pm (Falaknuma-Lingampalli) and 10.20 pm (Lingampalli-Secunderabad) for Monday were also cancelled.

On Tuesday, trains travelling between Lingampalli and Falaknuma have been cancelled, at 10.05 am, 11.42 am, 13.25 pm, 3 pm, 5.10 pm, 7.30 pm and 9.15 pm. Find the full list of cancelled trains here:

The MMTS trains resumed operations on June 23 this year, after being shut for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was suspended in March, 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Work for phase-2 of the MMTS is also underway, which attempts to cover parts of Secunderabad, including areas like Moul Ali, Ghatkesar, Secunderabad station and Medchal. It also plans to cover areas like Tellapur, Ramachandrapuram, Sanathnagar, Fakalnuma and Umdanagar.

Recently, the Telangana government reportedly began mulling introducing a Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) from Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) to Narsingi, in a bid to reduce the traffic congestion in Hyderabad. The New Indian Express reported that the LRTS will have 24 stations and is expected to benefit commuters from KPHB to Kokapet, besides HITEC City and Financial District.