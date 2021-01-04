24 dead, 17 injured as roof collapses at crematorium in Uttar Pradesh

Police officials said that they had registered a case against the contractor of the newly constructed structure

news Death

As many as 24 people were killed and 17 others were injured in Uttar Pradesh after the roof of a structure in a cemetery in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad collapsed. They were taking shelter under it amid heavy rains after attending a funeral on Sunday. Around 50 people had gathered for the last rites of Jai Ram, and later took shelter under the roof of a recently-built corridor to save themselves from getting drenched. However, it collapsed minutes later. The dead, all of them men, were mostly relatives or neighbours of Jai Ram.

Units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were called to join the police and district administration for an operation to rescue those trapped under the debris as well as extracting the bodies of the deceased. Eight of 20 injured are being treated at different hospitals, said Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Abhishek. He added that the roof collapsed due to the downpour.

An FIR has been lodged by the police against the contractor, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Muradnagar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) officials said.

Contractor Ajay Tyagi, engineer Niharika Singh, junior engineer Chandra Pal, supervisor Ashish, and an unnamed official of the corporation involved in the construction has been named in the FIR, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An investigation in the matter was ordered by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath, which is underway. Meerut Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General of Police are supervising it. The officials of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) are assisting them.

In the copy of the work order from Muradnagar Municipal Corporation, the work was issued on February 4 and had to be finished within 60 days. The structure was listed as a beautification work of the crematorium.

Muradnagar MLA Ajit Tyagi said that construction was completed just a couple of months ago. â€œThe quality of the materials used [in construction] is questionable. A single downpour washed away the whole structure. Those guilty of laxity would not be spared," he said. Residents present there raised similar concerns after rubble allegedly showed very less use of cement.

The state government has announced a sum of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to people injured in the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief about the incident.