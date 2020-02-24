237 people under home isolation in Kerala for coronavirus: Health Dept

The update has been given following a global spike in the number of coronavirus cases, especially in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Out of a total of 305 travellers who arrived in Kerala from coronavirus-affected countries, 237 people have been placed under home isolation, the Department of Health and Family welfare in Kerala confirmed.

According to the department, four Chinese passengers have now left the country. It also confirmed that 185 samples were sent for testing to date and 178 of those samples were eligible for testing. Out of these, 175 samples returned negative for coronavirus. Further, 64 of the passengers who were isolated have also completed the mandatory 28 days of observation.

Meanwhile, cases of Coronavirus have spiked globally, particularly in South Korean, Italy and Iran. The South Korean president on Sunday put the state in the highest possible alert for coronavirus, allowing cities to be locked down and other measures to be taken.

South Korean has seen its sixth death due to coronavirus after a 59-year-old man died on Sunday after contracting the virus. Most of the cases have been reported in the city of Daegu, where an emergency has been declared. So far 700 cases have been reported in South Korea.

Meanwhile, the Middle East has also amped up security as Iran announced 8 people had died after contracting the virus in the country.

In Italy, cases have been reported in Milan and Venice causing the annual Carnival festival to be cancelled. Neighbouring countries such as France and Austria are also guarding their borders for visitors from Italy who could be potential carriers.