With 2333 new cases of coronavirus, Kerala records highest single day spike

2151 patients were infected through contact transmission and the source of infection for 53 of them remain untraced.

news Coronavirus

Kerala recorded 2333 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, August 19, in what is the highest single day spike in the state yet. With this, there are 17,382 active patients in the state.

The state recorded seven COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. The samples of the people who died which were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha returned positive for coronavirus. With this, the total COVID-19 deaths in the state stands at 182.

Here is the district wise break up of positive cases on Wednesday:

Thiruvananthapuram 540 Malappuram 322 Alappuzha 253 Ernakulam 230 Kottayam 203 Kasargod 174 Kannur 126 Thrissur 97 Pathanamthitta 87 Kozhikode 78 Kollam 77 Palakkad 65 Idukki 64 Wayanad 17 Out of those tested positive on Wednesday, 60 patients are foreign returnees and 98 of them had returned from other states. 2151 patients were infected through contacts. Out of this the source of infection for 53 patients is yet to be traced.

Seventeen health workers have also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. These are seven from Thiruvananthapuram, five from Malappuram, three from Ernakulam, one each from Kozhikode and Kannur.

In Ernakulam, seven NHS (National Health Service) workers too tested positive.

1217 patients also recovered from the virus and tested negative on Wednesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 32,611.

A total of 1,69,687 persons are under observation in the state currently. Out of this, 155,928 people are observing home quarantine and 13,759 people are in hospitals. On Wednesday alone, 1730 persons were admitted to hospitals across the state.

A total of 36,291 samples have been sent for testing in the last 24 hours. 12,76,358 samples were sent for testing as part of surveillance including routine samples, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNaat, TruNaat, antigen tests and others. As part of the sentinel surveillance programme to check for the virus among vulnerable groups who risk more exposure, 1,53,433 were sent for testing.

Nineteen more COVID-19 hotspots have been added to the state.