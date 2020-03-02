23-year-old Tamil actor found dead in Chennai, probe on

Padmaja has worked in supporting roles in TV serials, commercials and movies.

news Death

A 23-year-old Tamil actor was found dead at her house in Thiruvottiyur in Chennai on Sunday.

According to a report in the Times of India, P Padmaja was living alone in her house in Kaladipet, around three kilometres from Thiruvottiyur in Chennai. She had recently separated from her husband Pawan over a domestic dispute. The couple also have a two-year-old son, who is being raised by a relative nearby. Padmaja and her husband used to visit their son on weekends at the relative’s place.

Her body was discovered on Sunday after the owner of the house in which she stayed noticed that the house was locked from inside and the lights were switched off for two days. After he raised an alarm, the police reached the spot and broke open the lock of the house only to discover Padmaja dead inside the house.

A police officer also told ToI that the preliminary inquiry has indicated that she may have killed herself unable to deal with the pressure of debts. She had made a video call to her sister on Saturday night and told her about her financial woes and that she was not able to secure proper roles in acting, the officer added.

The police then recovered the body and sent it to the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai for autopsy. A case has also been registered and an inquiry has been initiated on the case.

Padmaja has reportedly acted in supporting roles in TV serials, commercials and in films.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai : 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)