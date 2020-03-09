23-year-old Chennai man rams bike into barricade, falls off bridge, dies

Police suspect that the man was riding his bike at a high speed and lost control while negotiating a curve.

news Accident

A 23-year-old man died after his motorbike rammed into the steel barricades on the Basin Bridge railway overpass in Chennai and fell onto the tracks below.

According to reports, the incident happened late on Saturday night, when Livingston Daniel was riding a bike with his friend Karthi seated in the pillion. Livingston, a resident of Rajamangalam near Kolathur, was reportedly looking for a job and was out to meet Karthi, of Old Washermanpet, to discuss his options, as per the police. The duo were heading home when they had to cross the railway bridge. As they approached a curve, Livingston lost control of the vehicle and hit the barricades on the side of the bridge and fell onto the railway tracks around 35 feet below. Livingston died on the spot after being grievously injured on the head while Karthi sustained severe injuries to his leg. Karthi was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.

The side walls of the bridge were recently demolished to be replaced with new ones. As a temporary measure, authorities had put up metal barricades on the side of the bridge to act as a barrier.

As per an investigating officer, Livingston was riding his bike at a high speed and lost control while negotiating a curve. The police also added that the duo were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and that they may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. A crane was pressed into service to pick up the remains of the badly mangled bike from the railway tracks.

The police also told The Hindu that since it was a busy stretch of road, traffic cannot be shut down and therefore barricades were placed on the edges of the bridge. The work is expected to be completed in a month or so, the official added.

The police have registered an FIR for death due to negligence.