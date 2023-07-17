23 parties to attend opposition meet in Bengaluru, Sharad Pawar to skip first day

The meeting is expected to happen for two days as parties are looking to “build on the momentum” that they gained during the Patna meeting three weeks ago.

Bengaluru is all set to host 23 Opposition parties on July 17 and 18. The meeting is expected to happen for two days as parties are looking to “build on the momentum” that they gained during the Patna meeting three weeks ago. The party leaders will attend the meeting to be held at the Taj West End hotel in the city. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will skip the first day of the session. NCP’s absence comes in light of Ajit Pawar and his camp of MLAs paying a “surprise visit” to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and seeking his guidance to keep the party united. However, the NCP has confirmed that Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule will attend the meet on July 18.

Parties that are expected to attend the Bengaluru meet include the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Muslim League, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), PDP, IUML, Kerala Congress and Kerala Congress (M) among others. A few regional parties from the south who are not part of this group are BRS, JD(S), YSRCP and AIMIM.

AAP agreed to attend the meeting after Congress assured its support to the Delhi ordinance through which the Delhi government intends to take back some of its powers from the LG.

According to reports, the leaders of the Opposition will have an informal discussion on the agenda for Tuesday on the evening of July 17 before being hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah for dinner. The meeting on July 18 is expected to discuss campaign strategies, electoral alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and key issues to be taken up during the Monsoon session of the Parliament.