22-year-old Chennai woman dies after two-wheeler hits pothole

The deceased, identified as Shobana, was taking her brother â€“ a Class 12 student â€“ to school in Mogappair when the accident happened.

A young woman died in Chennai after her two-wheeler hit a pothole, causing her to lose balance and come under the wheels of an oncoming lorry. The woman has been identified as Shobana, a 22-year-old software engineer who was a resident of Porur. The tragic incident occurred while she was riding her two-wheeler on the Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road in Maduravoyal on Tuesday, January 3.

Shortly after the accident, Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Chennai based tech company Zoho Corporation, tweeted that Shobana was an employee of his company. His tweet read, "One of our engineers died tragically when her scooter skidded the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family Zoho."

According to The Hindu, the Poonamallee traffic police said that Shobana was taking her brother â€” who is a Class 12 student â€” to school in Mogappair. They were taking the Maduravoyal service road when the vehicle ran over a pothole and Shobana lost control of the bike. She fell to the ground and before she could get up, a lorry ran over her. The Hindu report stated that Shobana died on the spot, while her brother sustained injuries.

Shobana's body has been sent for post-mortem and her brother is currently receiving treatment. The police also noted that both Shobana and her brother were not wearing helmets.

Earlier in November, a 32-year-old man named Mohammed Yunus lost his life while trying to avoid a pothole on the arterial Anna Salai in Chennai. CCTV footage showed that Yunus was riding his two-wheeler on the road when he hit a pothole, following which he lost control of the vehicle. The CCTV footage showed that his vehicle skidded and immediately came under the wheels of a government city bus. Yunus died on the spot. A day later, the dangerous pothole was covered by city authorities.