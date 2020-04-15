22 Tamil Nadu districts declared as coronavirus hotspots

Chennai, Coimbatore and Vellore are among the districts, according to a release from the Centre.

As Tamil Nadu reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Union Government declared 22 districts in the state as coronavirus hotspots. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 1,242 as of Wednesday.

Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tiruppur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Karur, Virudhunagar,Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Salem and Nagapattinam have been marked as COVID-19 hotspots in Tamil Nadu, according to a release from the Central government. Chennai has 214 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday followed by Coimbatore, which has 126 cases. These hotspots will have strict containment measures implemented in them.

Speaking to the media, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar reiterated that Tamil Nadu does not have community transmission yet. “We are even testing those with Influenza-like illness and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) cases and those have turned out to be negative. Therefore, we have ensured that there is no community spread in the state,” he said.

Of the 38 new cases, 34 cases stem from a single source infection. Of the remaining four patients, three have contact history and one is a doctor, the minister informed. Thirty-seven persons have been discharged on Wednesday on recovery in Tamil Nadu, thus putting the total number of persons recovered and discharged at 118.

Two new deaths have been recorded in the state -- a 43 year old man who was tested for COVID-19 who was undergoing treatment at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, after he showed up with symptoms of SARI and a 59-year-old man, who was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by the state Department of Health and Family Welfare, 21,994 samples of 17,835 individuals have been tested till Wednesday.

The health minister also gave details about the testing capacity in Tamil Nadu’s labs. Tamil Nadu has 26 labs -- 16 government and 10 private -- that have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to test samples for COVID-19. “In a day, our government labs can test 270 samples each and the private labs are capable of testing 100 samples each in Tamil Nadu. In total 5320 samples can be tested in a day. These are RT PCR tests,” he said.

He also said that Tamil Nadu already has a stock of 1 lakh RT PCR test kits and 20000 kits are to be received from the centre. In addition to these, he said that TATA group has sent 40000 kits to the state government, to highlight that Tamil Nadu has sufficient test kits in possession.