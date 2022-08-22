22 schools closed in Karnataka's Belagavi as leopard prowls residential area

Authorities have been trying to catch the leopard for the past 18 days, after a construction labourer was attacked.

news Wildlife

Authorities in Karnataka's Belagavi have declared a holiday for 22 primary and high schools in the district on Monday, August 22, following the movement of a leopard found in a residential area. Holiday has been declared for schools in Belagavi city cantonment area and surrounding rural areas.

A private bus driver shot a video of the movement of the leopard and the development has triggered some tension among residents, especially parents and children. The leopard was seen prowling near the Golf Grounds, and disappeared near a private school campus. The forest officials are searching the premises to catch the leopard.

The authorities have been trying to catch the leopard for 18 days after a construction labourer was attacked in Jadhavnagar of Belagavi city. 65-year-old Shanta, the mother of the labourer Siddarayi Mirajkar, who was attacked by a leopard, died of heart attack when she heard the news. The mother thought that her son died, but the labourer had managed to escape the attack and survived after the medical treatment.

The leopard, which was not seen after the attack, has surfaced again. Taking no chances, Deputy Director of Education Department Basavaraja Nalatawada has declared holiday for schools.

This is not the first time a holiday has been declared in the district because of this leopard. On August 8, 11 schools were shut as authorities from the forest and police departments continued their search operation for the leopard.

People living in the area have been asked to be vigilant while stepping out of their homes, and they have been directed not to send their children outside.