21-yr-old man held for allegedly raping, killing 9-yr-old girl in Karnataka

Crime

The victim went missing on December 15 from a temple fair. Her body was found the next day in a pond.

Police in Hassan in Karnataka said a nine-year-old girl who initially went missing and was found dead in a tank recently was a victim of rape and murder.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, Hassan Superintendent of Police Ram Nivas Sepat said one 21-year-old Suresh has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing the girl.

The Times of India reported, the accused Suresh who was arrested on Saturday is a daily wage labourer.

Sepat said the post-mortem done by Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences has found that the victim’s death was caused by asphyxia as a result of smothering with indications that she had suffered recent sexual assault.

According to the police, the victim who was in Class 4 was visiting Channarayapatna to witness a temple festival on December 14 along with her brother and his friends.

While both the siblings left for the temple fair on December 14 afternoon around 2:30pm, the boy returned home on December 15 morning but without his sister. When asked by his mother about where his sister was, he told that he had not seen her after 7 pm. Following this, the two along with their relatives searched for her.

Her body was found in a pond on December 16 by the mother and the police were alerted. According to the TOI, a part of the girl’s clothes were missing when the body was found.

The minor victim is survived by her mother, who is also a daily wage worker and her brother who is a student of Class 7.

The local police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the IPC. (POCSO) and sections of the Indian Penal Code.