21-year-old in Tamil Nadu held for slitting nursing student's throat near bus stand

A 21-year-old man named D Sathish Kumar, who is a B Sc student at a private institute in Vellore, slit the throat of his former partner at a bus stop in Katpadi, Vellore on Wednesday, July 6. The 19-year-old girl, who is a nursing student in Vellore, has been admitted to the Christian Medical College (CMC) where she is said to be out of danger at present. The police said that Sathish and the girl, who are from the same village, were in a relationship for the past three years. The manâ€™s family had recently met the girl's family with a marriage proposal which was turned down by the latter, they said.

The police also said that the girl's relatives strictly told her not to meet the man after which she started avoiding him. Sathish, who is a students of B Sc Orthopedics and a resident of Kuppatha Mottur, tried to meet the girl several times, but the girl refused to meet him. On Wednesday morning, Sathish followed the girl while she was going to her college. Near the Tiruvalam bus stop on Bazaar Road, he stopped his bike in front of her and an argument broke out between the two.

Sathish, according to the police, took out a knife and slit her throat. The girl fell unconscious, bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the Christian Medical College, Vellore where she is presently recovering. The Tiruvalam police took Sathish into custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Sathish reportedly tried to flee from the spot but the local people overpowered him and handed him over to the police. After the incident came to light, the family members of the girl reportedly tried to attack Sathish's family, leading to the deployment of a police contingent in the village near Vellore to prevent any untoward incident.