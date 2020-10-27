21-year-old Haryana woman shot dead by stalker, attack caught on CCTV

One of the two accused seen in the CCTV footage has been identified as Taufeeq and has been arrested by the police.

A 21-year-old woman, identified as Nikita Tomar, was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district on Monday by a man who had reportedly been stalking her for the past few years. The brutal crime was caught on CCTV and one of the accused, identified as Taufeeq, has been arrested.

The incident took place around 3.45 pm on Monday. The woman had come out of her college after appearing for an exam, Jaiveer Singh Rathi, ACP Ballabgarh, told PTI. The two accused were reportedly waiting for her outside her college.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two men and two women near a white Hyundai i10. One of the men, reportedly Taufeeq, is seen trying to pull and drag one of the two women, identified as Nikita, to his car. She is seen trying to run away from him and aother woman is seen trying to stop him, which is when he shoots her. Nikita is seen falling to the ground. Then, another man, who was standing by the car, pulls Taufeeq away and both sit in the car and drive away.

Nikita was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries, the ACP said. The police have said during preliminary investigation, it has emerged that one of the accused was known to her.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Rathi said.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told the media on Tuesday that both the accused in the case have been caught.

"Both the accused involved in the brutal murder of a girl student in Faridabad last evening have been arrested. The murder weapon has been recovered. An SIT led by ACP Crime Anil Kumar will ensure quick probe and a time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family," Anil Vij said.

According to reports, the shooter knew Tomar and had studied with her till Class X. He had reportedly been stalking her for the past few years and had even kidnapped her in 2017. At the time, the family had filed and FIR and had later withdrawn the case in fear of social stigma and to avoid legal hassles. However, the accused had continued to stalk her.