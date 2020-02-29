21-year-old Coimbatore woman killed by man for rejecting his marriage proposal

Nandhini had rejected Dinesh Kumar’s marriage proposal a month ago.

A 21-year-old woman was killed in Coimbatore on Saturday by her friend, after she reportedly rejected his marriage proposal.

According to the FIR registered based on a complaint filed by the woman’s mother, Nandhini (21) and Dinesh Kumar were friends since school days. Dinesh usually stopped by their house to visit Nandhini and speak with her. A month ago, he had visited their house and had proposed to Nandhini and asked her to marry him. “Nandhini told me that she refused to marry him and I had also called Dinesh and warned him about his behaviour. Hence, he was angry with her,” the FIR stated.

On Friday, Nandhini’s parents stepped out for work leaving her alone in the house. “When I came back home around 4 pm, my daughter was lying on the floor with a dupatta around her neck and frothing from her mouth and cow dung powder was stuffed in her mouth. I inquired with the neighbours who said that Dinesh had visited the house around 3 pm and that he and Nandhini were arguing over something. One of our relatives who lives nearby came inside the house to see them both arguing and Dinesh trying to strangle her after stuffing her mouth with cow dung powder. The relative immediately called out for help during which Dinesh escaped from the house,” the FIR added. A case was initially registered against Dinesh under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Nandhini was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital where she died on Saturday. Speaking to TNM, a police officer from the Kovilpalayam police station said that Dinesh has also been admitted in the same hospital after he allegedly tried to kill himself. “We are waiting for the doctors to officially declare Nandhini dead. Based on that, the FIR will be altered to section 302 (murder) of the IPC,” he said. Dinesh Kumar is still in the hospital availing treatment.