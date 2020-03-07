21 people on another Princess cruise ship test positive for coronavirus off US coast

19 of those who have tested positive on the Grand Princess are crew members.

news Coronavirus

Twenty one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 19 of them are crew members, US Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday, amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage.

He said federal officials were working with California authorities around-the-clock to bring the Grand Princess, with more than 3,500 on board, to a non-commercial port over the weekend and test everyone for the virus. There was no immediate word on where the vessel will dock.

Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it, Pence said.

In the meantime, everyone on the ship remained holed up in their rooms as they await word about the fate of the ship.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark onto American soil but will defer to the recommendations of medical experts.

“I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault,” he said. “And it wasn't the fault of the people on the ship either. Okay? It wasn't their fault either. And they are mostly Americans.”

The ship was heading from Hawaii to San Francisco when it was ordered Wednesday to keep its distance from shore so 46 people with possible coronavirus symptoms could be tested. On Thursday, a military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) ship by rope and later flew them for analysis at a state lab.

Health officials undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in February, died of the disease.

In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least 10 other people who were on the same journey also were found to be infected. And some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage increasing crew members' exposure to the virus.

We know the coronavirus manifested among the previous passengers ... we will be testing everyone on the ship, we will be quarantining as necessary," Pence said. “We anticipate that they will be quarantined on the ship. They will not need to disembark."

Princess Cruises said the ship's doctor began informing passengers and crew of their results after confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus, and ultimately about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public-health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.

Meanwhile, the US death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to over 200, scattered across about half the states. Pennsylvania, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska reported their first cases.

At Wall Street, stocks swung wildly as fears mounted over the potential damage to the global economy from factory shutdowns, travel bans, quarantines and cancellations of events big and small a list that grew to include the world-famous South by Southwest arts festival in Austin, Texas, which was set to begin next week.

Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help public health agencies deal with crisis and spur development of vaccines and treatments.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.

Most of the dead in the US were from suburban Seattle's Life Care Center nursing home, now the subject of federal and state investigations that could lead to sanctions, including a possible takeover of its management. Washington state has the nation's biggest concentration of cases, with at least 70.

Thirty medical professionals from the U.S. Public Health Service will arrive Saturday at the nursing home to help care for patients and provide relief to the exhausted staff, said Dow Constantine, executive in charge of Seattle's King County.

"We are grateful the cavalry is arriving. It will make rapid change in the conditions there," he said.

The nursing home was down to 69 residents after 15 were taken to the hospital in the preceding 24 hours, Constantine said.

Some major businesses in the Seattle area including Microsoft and Amazon, which together employ more than 100,000 people in the region have shut down operations or urged employees to work from home.

The University of Washington called off classes at its three Seattle-area campuses for the next two weeks and will instead teach its 57,000 students online. And a comic convention next week in Seattle that was expected to draw about 100,000 people was canceled.

California emerged as the center of the virus when a Sacramento-area man who sailed aboard the Grand Princess last month during a visit to a series of Mexican ports later succumbed to the virus. Others who were on that voyage also have tested positive in Northern California, Nevada, and Canada.

Three dozen passengers on the Grand Princess have had flu-like symptoms over the past two weeks or so, said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management.