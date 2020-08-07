2092 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana, most reported from Hyderabad

With 1,289 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the recovery rate improved to 71.3 per cent.

Telangana reported 2,092 more new COVID-19 cases across the state on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 73,050. 13 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of deaths to 589.

The state has been reporting over 2,000 cases for the past few days, and on Wednesday as well, there were 2,012 new cases reported.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area contributed to the lion's share of 535 new cases. However adjoining districts also recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases. Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts reported 126 and 169 cases respectively, while Sangareddy district had 101 new cases.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases now stands at 20,358, which includes 13,793 persons who are currently in home or institutional isolation. More than 84 per cent of those under home isolation are reported to be asymptomatic.

As many as 21,346 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours till 8 pm on Wednesday. With this, the cumulative number of tests has touched 5,43,489. As per the health department's media bulletin, results of 1,550 samples are awaited.

As of date, 39 government and private laboratories are conducting RT-PCR tests while 320 government-run centres are conducting rapid antigen tests. However, no break-up of the types of tests conducted was made available by the health department.

The case fatality rate in the state stayed at 0.80 per cent, which is below the national average of 2.09 per cent. While 46.13 percent of deaths were attributed to COVID-19, of the 589 fatalities so far, 53.87 percent suffered comorbidities.

With 1,289 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the recovery rate in the state has further improved to 71.3 percent. With this 52,103 people have so far recovered from COVID-19.

However, the numbers continue to rise in the districts. Warangal Urban saw 128 new infections, Karimnagar 123, Nizamabad 91 and Rajanna Siricilla 83 cases.

Out of 33 districts, only one district reported no new infections while in two districts the new positive cases were in single digit.

With IANS inputs