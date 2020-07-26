2036 new cases in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally crosses 90k

72 people have succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of deaths in Karnataka to 1,796.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the Karnataka government, 5,072 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday evening, taking the total number of cases reported in the state till date to 90,942. The number of active cases in the state stands at 55,388.

2,403 people recovered from coronavirus in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 33,750. Among the discharged patients, Bengaluru Urban tops with 10,758 followed by Kalaburagi at 2,066 and Udupi with 1,997 recovered patients.

Followed by Bengaluru, the districts where new cases were reported include: Belagavi with 341 new cases, Ballari which reported 222 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 218, Mysuru 187, Kalaburagi and Dharwad 183, Udupi 182, Vijayapura 175, Uttara Kannada 155, Bengaluru Rural 154, Hassan 151 and Chikkaballapura 101.

There were 72 new deaths reported in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll in Karnataka so far to 1,796. Bengaluru reported 29 out of the 72 deaths reported in the state on Saturday, followed by eight each from Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru, five in Belagavi, four each from Kalaburagi and Dharwad, two each from Hassan, Chikkaballapura, Havri, Shivamogga and Koppal, and one each from Davangere, Yadgir, Gadag and Tumakuru.

There are currently 611 people who are on ventilator care while being treated for COVID-19. The majority of patients under intensive care units (ICUs) are in Bengaluru.

The state reported that 32,765 samples were tested on this date. This includes both Rapid Antigen Detection tests and RT-PCR tests.

The state has put a cap on the test for coronavirus in the state, which was previously Rs 4,500 in private hospitals and Rs 2,250 for government officials making use of private facilities. This has been further reduced to Rs 2,000 in order to make testing more accessible.

