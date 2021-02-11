2000 litres of furnace oil leaked on Kerala coast from titanium factory, fishers livid

About 2,000 litres of furnace oil from the state-run Travancore Titanium Products (TTP) in Thiruvananthapuram leaked into the sea on Wednesday over a one km stretch. Local fishermen first spotted the leak, from the pumping line to the boiler, which spread from Veli to Shangumugham Area and alerted the TTP officials and other authorities concerned.

A two kilometre stretch from Veli to Puthukurichy witnessed the spill and people were asked not to visit this part of the coast.Company officials however claimed that the leak was contained within half-an-hour and the cleaning operation was underway. The company is a pioneer manufacturer and distributor of titanium dioxide anatase grade pigment.

"Since the leak was near the drain, it spread to the sea along the coast for nearly one km. The cleaning process has begun. The work is being done with the help of the locals and it is expected to be completed by this evening.We will resume the work only after replacing the faulty line," TTP Managing Director Georgee Ninan told PTI.

The local fishermen and their associations have alleged that the factory used to spill waste content into the sea regularly. They have demanded strong action against this.

“They did this intentionally. This time we saw, we suspect they have done this earlier also. It will take time for the oil to dissolve in the water. By then it will badly affect marine life. The sand of Sangumukham is red in colour, the water of the beach us also red in colour, it is because this factory has been spilling its waste into the coast,” Jackson Pollayil, President Jackson Pollayil of Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation and Fish Workers Forum said.

Coast Guard ship C-441 and Dornier aircraft from Kochi conducted surveillance along the Veli coast here. The coastguard vessel is closely monitoring the situation and is equipped with all logistics in case the oil spill spreads due to tidal movements, a Defence press release said.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa inspected the site and the adjacent beach and said the authorities were examining the extent of damage.

The district authority, in consultation with the Kerala Pollution Control Board, has initiated the process of removing the polluted sand from the beach.

"We plan to finish the cleaning process by removing the polluted sand from the beach and separate the oil. As of now, it has not spread much into the sea.

"But we still need to monitor the sea with the help of the Coast Guard And to assess the situation in the next 48 hours. The spread depends upon the wind and tide conditions," Khosa told reporters.

She said the KPCB will assess the damage caused to the fishermen and nature and decide the compensation to be given.

"Further action will be taken after the board submits its report. There are guidelines in case of such spills. We will act accordingly, she said.

Congress MLA V S Sivakumar, who visited the area, claimed fishermen would not be able to put out to sea for at least a month as the area has been polluted.

"Fishermen, especially those in the shore seine fishing activity, have been affected. The state government should give adequate compensation to those who have lost their livelihood," he told reporters.

Ninan said the company will discuss the matter with the councillors and the local people and provide necessary compensation to those who lost their livelihood.

PTI Inputs

