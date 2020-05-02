200 retailers say they will reopen shops only if malls renegotiate rental agreement

The retailers have asked for a flat revenue-sharing arrangement for a few months when the malls open post the lockdown.

Nearly 200 retailers and restaurants have said that they are averse to opening their shops situated in the malls if the mall managements do not renegotiate their rental agreements and give them some relief in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

In a communication reportedly sent to hundreds of malls across the country, the retailers have asked for a flat revenue-sharing arrangement for a few months when the shopping centres open post the lockdown.

Retailers, however, said that they are willing to discuss with mall operators and resolve the issue.

Shopping centres in many of the major cities were shut for weeks even before the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 to control the coronavirus spread and this has drastically affected their working capital amid stacking up of inventory.

Nearly 200 brands have reached an agreement that they will not open their stores till the malls give them relief.

With the sale being zero in the last 40 days, there is genuine inability to pay the rents, the CEO of a global brand told Economic Times.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Mall President Rajendra Kalkar said that these issues need to be discussed mutually by sitting across the table.

“These discussions are to be done one on one. Nothing can be done in public domain. It’s not a public spat or a newspaper war. We will all discuss mutually,” he said.

Manoj K Agarwal, CEO of Viviana Mall, said that under the given circumstances, their primary focus was to maintain the premises and keep it infection free. “On the business and rental side, the shopping centre management has decided to be governed by the terms of the individual agreements. We have received communications from various categories of retailers on this subject. These are being evaluated in light of the agreed terms with individual retail partners as well as their performance over the years. However, this is the time to together battle and control the novel coronavirus spread as well as to get ready to open Viviana Mall for our valued customers at the earliest based on government guidelines.”

Commercials and business needs would have to be taken up at an appropriate time, he added.