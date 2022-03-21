200 persons injured after makeshift gallery collapses at Kerala football ground

Around 5,000 spectators were gathered to watch the final of a sevens tournament, when a section of the makeshift gallery collapsed to the ground.

news Accident

Over 200 persons were injured when the makeshift gallery constructed at the Poongod football ground located on the Kalikavu to Wandoor road of Malappuram collapsed on the night of Saturday, March 19. The makeshift gallery was set up for a sevens football match. The incident reportedly occurred at 9pm during the match between United FC Nellikuthu and Royal Travels FC Kozhikode.

According to a Times of India report, around 5,000 spectators were gathered to watch the final of a sevens tournament, when a section of the makeshift gallery where roughly 2,000 people were collapsed. In a video of the incident, rows of the stadium are seen collapsing to the ground, following which others are seen rushing to help them.

According to a The Hindu report, the injured were admitted to different hospitals in and around Wandoor, while three people were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Manjeri. The gallery was made of bamboo and areca nut tree slats, which had given in under pressure after the region received summer showers in the last two days, stated the report.

When TNM spoke to Kaalikaavu police station, the police said that 225 persons, including women and children, were reported to be injured, of which five sustained serious injuries. Except for these five persons, all others are discharged, they said. A case has been registered under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against ten organisers.