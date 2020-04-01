200 people from Karnataka who attended Jamaat meeting, traced and quarantined

The Karnataka government has called upon those who attended the Jamaat conference to report to the government as they are at risk of infection.

200 of the 342 people from Karnataka who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi have been traced, state Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday. They have since been quarantined. The Minister added that the remaining 142 people who had attended the meeting would be traced in short order.

The Minister said that of the 200 identified, four were from Bengaluru, five were from Belgaum and two from Ballari. The rest hail from other districts in Karnataka.

ದೆಹಲಿಯ ಬಾಂಗ್ಲಾವಲಿಯ ನಿಜಾಮುದ್ದೀನ್ ಜಮಾತ್ ಮಸೀದಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮೂಲದ 342 ಜನರಲ್ಲಿ, ಈಗ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಂದ 4 ಹಾಗೂ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಿಂದ 5 ಜನರನ್ನು ಸೇರಿ ಒಟ್ಟು 200 ಜನರನ್ನು Quarantine ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಉಳಿದವರನ್ನು ಶೀಘ್ರವೇ ಗುರುತಿಸುವ ಕಾರ್ಯ ನಡೆದಿದೆ — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) April 1, 2020

Pankaj Pandey, Commissioner of Health and Food Safety, called upon those who had attended the conference to report to the government as they are at risk of infection. They have been asked to contact 080-29711171.

A Kind Appeal to Tablighi Jamaat Brothers!



Anyone who has attended Nizamuddin Tablighi Markaz at Delhi between 8th-20th March 2020 might be at the risk of COVID19 Infection.



You are requested to contact us on 080-29711171@CMofKarnataka @PIBBengaluru @ITBTGoK @KarnatakaVarthe pic.twitter.com/WK87zBYfyk — Pankaj Pandey (@PankajPande_IAS) March 31, 2020

People who travelled in trains that were used by two conference participants who later tested positive for the virus from Ballari district have also been asked to contact the Health Department helpline.

These are the Jan Shatabdi Express— train number 12080— from the Davangere railway station to Bengaluru City railway station on March 16 (Coach D3 Seat 39 and 40) and the Hospet passenger— train number 56909— from Bengaluru City railway station to Hosapete railway station on March 18 (Coach S1, Seat No 70 and 72).

The numbers to contact are: 104 or 080-46848600 or 080-66692000.

Immediate Attention!



Travel History of COVID19 positive cases of Bellary District (P89 & P90).



Anybody who were their co-passengers in the below mentioned trains immediately contact Health Dept. Helpline 104/ 080- 46848600 or 08066692000@CMofKarnataka @KarnatakaVarthe pic.twitter.com/u0nSWx63wW — Pankaj Pandey (@PankajPande_IAS) March 31, 2020

On Monday, it emerged that a conference of Islamic preachers in New Delhi between March 8 and 10 had been the common link to many of the COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana and Tamil Nadu, including those of foreign nationals from Thailand. The conference by the Tablighi Jamaat was held at a mosque in Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

As of April 1, there have been 105 cases of the coronavirus in Karnataka. So far, there have been three deaths reported in the state. Meanwhile, nine people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged after they recovered, and their tests came back twice as negative.

A new cluster of cases have been reported in Mysuru district's Nanjangud. A man working in the Quality Assessment department of a pharmaceutical company tested positive, and shortly afterwards, several of his colleagues also tested positive for COVID-19. The government is yet to find the source of infection.

Those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are instructed to contact their respective state government helplines, set up specifically for the coronavirus pandemic. They can take further assistance from there.

Karnataka helpline numbers: 9745697456, 080-46848600, 080-66692000 & 104 Arogya Sahayavani

Tamil Nadu helpline number: 04429510500, email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh helplines: 104 for health, 108 for ambulance and 100 for police

Kerala helplines: 0471-2309250 0471-2309251 0471-2309252