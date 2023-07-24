20-year-old TN student dies of cardiac arrest after taking part in marathon

The student felt uneasy an hour after the marathon, and was rushed to the hospital after he suffered from fits.

A 20-year-old college student passed away on Sunday, July 23, due to a cardiac arrest after participating in a 10-kilometre marathon in Tamil Naduâ€™s Madurai. The deceased has been identified as M Dinesh Kumar, a final year mechanical engineering student at the Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai. Dinesh had participated in the â€˜Uthiram 2023â€™ marathon organised by Madurai Medical College to create awareness about blood donation. Around 4,500 people participated in the 10-km-long marathon that was flagged off by Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

According to reports, Dinesh felt uneasy an hour after the marathon, and suffered from fits. He was soon administered first aid and admitted at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). Doctors found that his blood pressure and pulse rate was low, and administered medicines for the same. However, not responding to the treatment, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and passed away.

His body has been taken for a postmortem examination and the police are conducting an inquiry.

