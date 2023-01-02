20-year-old Delhi woman killed after car hits scooter and drags her for 4 km

The woman, identified as Anjali Singh, worked as an event organiser and was returning home from work when the accident happened.

In a horrific accident, a 20-year-old woman was killed in Delhi after her two-wheeler was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for nearly four kilometres during the early hours of Sunday, January 1. The car had dragged her from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala and according to The New Indian Express (TNIE), the police found her body almost an hour after the incident. Police further added that the woman was identified as Anjali Singh, and she was working as an event organiser. She was returning home after work when the accident happened.

Police said that there were five men in the car that hit Anjaliâ€™s two-wheeler and they have been arrested. TNIE report stated that the men had allegedly removed the womanâ€™s body from under the car and fled the scene. The accused persons were identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27). The five of them have been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. Police are also investigating whether the men knew Anjaliâ€™s body was being dragged under their car but did not stop to help her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh told reporters that the Kanjhawala police received a call at 3:24 am saying that a womanâ€™s body was being dragged by a grey Baleno. The caller also provided a part of the registration number and the police officers were alerted to look for the vehicle. The DCP added that another call was received at 4:11 am saying that the womanâ€™s body was lying on the road. Anjaliâ€™s body was then sent to SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri. After that, the car was traced and the people in the car were identified. Upon inspection of the accident spot, police revealed that Anjali must have gotten entangled in the wheels of the car before being dragged by the vehicle.