2 MP ministers, who tried to meet rebel Cong MLAs at Bengaluru resort, detained

The rebel 19 MLAs had written to the Bengaluru police requesting their protection from the MP ministers.

news Politics

A dozen Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including two ministers, were detained by the police near the Bengaluru airport, when they tried to meet the 19 party rebel legislators, police said on Thursday. The police added that the rebel MLAs had refused to meet the Congress leaders.

"We had to detain the leaders, including two ministers Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh, at Embassy Boulevard Club near the airport, as the rebel MLAs didn't want to meet them at the resort where they are staying or anywhere outside," a police official told IANS.

Though the dozen leaders flew into the city from Bhopal earlier in the day to meet the rebels and change their mind, the police did not allow them to proceed to the resort (Prestige Golfshire), which is at Yelahanka in the outskirts of Bengaluru North, on way to the international airport at Devanahalli.

"Incidentally, a rebel MLA - Manoj Chaudhary came to the club after he learnt that his father too flew to the city. But the police did not allow them to meet because the rebels gave in writing to the police chief that they do not want to meet anyone," a party source told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

The visiting leaders were let off after a while.

In response to a letter the rebel MLAs wrote to the Karnataka director general of police (DGP) Praveen Sood on Monday seeking security for their safety, the Bengaluru Rural district police deployed additional personnel in around the resort since Tuesday.

"The rebels have told the resort management and the police on duty not to allow anyone inside who wants to meet or talk to them as they are unwilling to do so," the source said.

As directed by the DGP, movement of people, including guests are screened and vehicles entering the resort are checked to ensure the safety and security of the rebel lawmakers.

Watch below as the lawmakers were taken into custody by the Bengaluru police: