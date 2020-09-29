2 months after seizing 750 MDMA tablets in Bengaluru, NCB nabs 4 in drug case

The drugs were also reportedly sold to college students in Udupi, Karnataka.

news Crime

The Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru has arrested four members of a drug syndicate following detailed analysis of a parcel which was sent to India from the Netherlands in July this year. Apart from selling these drugs all over the country online, the accused also used to sell the contraband to college students in Udupi, Karnataka, the central agency said.

After intercepting the parcel in July, the NCB had, at the time, seized 750 MDMA tablets which were ordered through the dark web. The payment for the same was made with bitcoins.

In a press note, the NCB said, “On the basis of specific information the NCB BZU had seized a parcel destined to India from Netherlands on 30/07/2020 from foreign post office. The said parcel was found to contain 750 tablets (142 gms) of MDMA. There was no address mentioned of the consignee on the parcel. Thus, detailed technical analysis with manual intelligence was carried out. On 24/09/2020, the detailed investigation in the case with the help of digital analysis led NCB team to the arrest of all the syndicate members.”

The accused have been identified as consignee K Pramodh, mastermind Fahim and their associates, A Hashir and SS Shetty.

The NCB said Fahim had learnt the concept of purchasing drugs online on the darknet after watching a web series. He started purchasing bitcoins and used them to order drugs from the darknet. “Fahim used to deliver consignment at various addresses in India and thereafter collect from there. He further sold the drugs to students of various colleges in Udupi. Further investigations of the forward linkages are underway,” the NCB said.

These arrests come after the NCB earlier this month had raided the residence of a Bengaluru corporator and his son in connection with another case.

Earlier in August, the NCB had managed to bust an international drug racket in multicity raids including in Bengaluru which had eventually led to the ongoing drugs case against the Sandalwood industry.