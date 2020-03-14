2 men allegedly kill woman in Telangana, follow YouTube video instructions

Police said the woman was murdered at her residence on the eve of Holi.

The Nizamabad police in Telangana have cracked a macabre crime and arrested two persons for the brutal murder of a 43-year-old woman in her residence. The woman, identified as Rajavarapu Varalakshmi, was killed on Monday under the jurisdiction of the IV Town police in Nizamabad.

The accused have been identified as Pasuledi Nagaraju (23) and Dhumale Nagesh Kumar alias Raju (26), who worked for her husband Srinivas, a building contractor. The police while disclosing the chilling details of the case said that the duo allegedly chose to kill the woman on the eve of Holi so that the blood stains ‘would not be noticed’.

The police said that the two accused had allegedly committed a pre-planned murder and robbery after being inspired by watching a crime film and videos on YouTube.

Pasuledi Nagaraju of Mumbajipeta in Lingampet mandal of Kamareddy district is the main accused in the case and was working as a mason with Srinivas for over eight years while Nagesh hailed from Dharmaram in Dichpally in Nizamabad district. He had been working as a driver for Srinivas over the last three to four months.

The crime

According to police, Nagaraju held a grudge against Srinivas as he was allegedly not paying him well and on time, despite working for him for eight years. Nagesh was also upset about the payment he was receiving. Police say that it is for these reasons the two allegedly hatched a plan.

Addressing the media, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Kartikeya, said, "Before committing the offence, they have watched a certain movie and different videos on YouTube to know how to carry out the murder and the theft." Police said that the accused possibly used details from the video to create distractions at the crime scene and to msilead the police investigation.

Police said Nagaraju allegedly killed the woman on the eve of Holi at her residence while Nagesh was keeping a lookout. Police said that the accused attacked the woman with a rod which resulted in injuries on her head, neck, wrist and legs.

The accused also chopped off her toes to rob her silver rings and also robbed her of gold jewelry along with two phones. "After killing her, Nagaraju spilled chilli powder, lemon and vermilion powder to divert the attention of the police. We suspect that he learned it through watching videos online," the Commissioner said.

Cracking the case

The police said that the accused fled from the scene after creating a 'cinematic disturbance'. Reports stated that Nagesh also visited the house after the body was discovered and a crowd had gathered, feigning ignorance over what had taken place.

Following this, investigating officials inquired if the deceased's husband had any disputes. The first clue that they got, was that the pet dog was silent at the time of the crime.

CP Kartikeya said, "Since he is familiar with the dog, it did not bark." This suggested that it was someone close to the family, who may have committed the crime.

Along with this clue, suspicious movements of both the accused were also recorded on CCTV cameras in the locality, which helped the police establish their role in the crime.

Police said that the accused also confessed to lighting an earthen lamp near the dead body after committing the crime, 'to bring peace to the deceased soul'.

The Nizamabad police have also seized the gold and silver jewelry that was stolen, along with a knife, a steel scale and an iron rod that were used in the murder. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.