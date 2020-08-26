2 lakh people in Karnataka recover from COVID-19

Karnataka reported another sharp spike of 8,161 new COVID-19 cases and 148 related fatalities.

The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 in Karnataka crossed the 2 lakh-mark (2,04,439) as 6,814 patients were discharged following their recovery on Tuesday. Among the districts, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with a total of 74,901 recoveries followed by Ballari (12,748) and Mysuru (10,011).

On the same day, the state reported another sharp spike of 8,161 new COVID-19 cases and 148 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,91,826 and the death toll to 4,958, the Health department said.

Of the 8,161 fresh cases reported, 2,294 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As on August 25 evening, cumulatively 2,91,826 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 4,958 deaths and 2,04,439 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Out of the 82,410 active cases, 81,659 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 751 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As many as 61 of the 148 deaths reported on Tuesday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (16), Dharwad (8), Ballari and Koppal (6), Davangere, Haveri and Shivamogga (5), Tumakuru and Vijayapura (4).

Most of the deceased patients had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,294 cases, followed by Mysuru 1,331 (backlog of four days), Ballari (551), Davangere (318), Belagavi (298), Shivamogga (276), Dakshina Kannada (247), Koppal (238) and Kalaburagi (227), among others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,12,087 infections, followed by Ballari (18,536) and Mysuru (13,929).

A total of 25,13,555 samples were tested so far, out of which 59,787 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Among the samples tested on the day, 24,587 were rapid antigen tests.