2 IUML youth wing leaders booked for misappropriating funds for Kathua rape victimâ€™s kin

Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat who appeared for the Kathua rape victim, had earlier told media that she received no funds and was not aware of any fund collection.

news Crime

The Kozhikode Police on Wednesday booked state and national leaders of Muslim Youth League, youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, for allegedly misappropriating funds collected for the family of Kathua rape and murder case victim. A case was registered against PK Firoz, state general secretary of the Muslim Youth League and CK Subair, its national general secretary for allegedly misappropriating Rs 15 lakh from a fund of over Rs 1 crore collected by the organisation.

The Kathua rape case pertains to the kidnap, gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at a temple in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir in January 2018. The charge sheet filed by the investigating agency said she was later bludgeoned to death.

"A complaint was filed against Firoz and Subair accusing them of misappropriating Rs 15 lakh from a fund collected for the family of Kathua rape victim. We have registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code," police told PTI.

The complaint, filed by a former office bearer of the Youth League Yousouf Padanilam, said Subair had, in April 2018, advertised for crowdfunding to provide legal assistance for the victim's family. IUML is the faction of United Democratic Front, the opposition front in Kerala.

State minister KT jaleel had also accused the Youth League of misappropriating the funds and sought to investigate the assets and foreign trips of youth league leaders.

According to reports, lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat who appeared for the Kathua rape victim, had earlier told the media that she had received no funds and was not aware of any fund collection. She had also said that she fought the case for the family for free.

Meanwhile, PK Firoz reacted to the media stating that the case is politically motivated. Usually the party (CPI(M)) will eliminate those who irk the party; compared to that this is the smallest thing they did, Firoz said, according to Dool News.

It was PK Firoz who initially came out alleging that CPI(M) Kerala party chiefâ€™s Kodiyeri Balakrishnanâ€™s son Bineesh Kodiyeri had close connection with Anoop Mohammed, one of the accused in the Bengaluru drug bust case. Following this, Bineesh was also arrested in the case and investigation agencies have stated that Bineesh was the benami of Anoop.

(With PTI inputs)