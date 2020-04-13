2 direct procurement employees in TN caught on cam demanding bribe from farmers

An employee at the government’s Direct Procurement Centre had demanded a bribe of Rs 40 per kilo of paddy to a farmer who had brought in 4,000 kilos of grains.

news Agriculture

The lockdown in place across India has hit farmers hard, but there are those who exploit them more by demanding hefty bribes to take in their produce. At Mathur in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, visuals of an employee at government’s Direct Procurement Centre demanding Rs 40 as bribe per kilo of paddy to a farmer who has brought in 4000 kilos of grains has shocked many.

Here is a transcript of their exchange as heard in the video below:

Farmer: How can we give sir, will you give us a receipt?

Employee: Sure, you haven’t collected.

Farmer: I’m not referring to that receipt. I’m referring to the Rs 40 we are giving now. Any bill or invoice? For us to pay the taxes.

Employee: What bill? Everyone knows about this.

Farmer: Even if you were to buy vegetables at a grocery shop, you get a bill.

Employee: As far as I know that is not how it is. Did they give you last time?

Farmer: Government says it’s free. Here, you ask for money. We are going to give, we are not saying we won’t…

Employee: We are asking the government the same question. If they did everything for us… We are doing all this in front of you only.

Farmer: Now you are asking for Rs 40. Some places Rs 30, some places Rs 50.

Employee 2: They ask for Rs 50 but not Rs 30.

Farmer: How is that possible? Across Tamil Nadu, it is all the same, right?

Employee: It is all adjustment...

Farmer: Not an adjustment… Do you know how many hardships we have to face personally for this?

Speaking to TNM, Cuddalore District Collector V Anbuselvan assured immediate action. “We have placed the two employees under suspension. During the course of the telecast itself, I intervened and assured to take immediate action. As promised I have taken immediate action by placing them under suspension. We are also thinking of filing cases,” he says.

“These are employees appointed by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Limited for the direct procurement of paddy. They are not direct government employees,” he adds.