19-year-old woman killed by her stalker in T'puram, he then kills himself

Crime

Anu, who allegedly been stalking Ashika, slit her throat at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

A woman was killed by her stalker, who then took his own life in Karakkonam of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Ashika (19), who was doing a beautician course and Anu (20) who had allegedly been stalking her for a while.

Anu reportedly barged into Ashika's house, attacked her and then slit her throat. Ashika's grandparents who were present at the house during the attack, rushed to her room after she screamed and saw both of them lying in a pool of blood. After maiming Ashika, Anu had slit his own throat.

Though they were rushed to Karakonam Medical College hospital, Ashika died on the way. Anu was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for better treatment but died after reaching there.

"They were in a relationship earlier. But it was over much before. We had complained against him as he began stalking her," Seetha, Ashika's mother told media.

According to reports about seven months ago Ashika's parents had complained to police that Anu had been stalking her and police had arranged a compromise meeting, when Anu promised not to trouble Ashika anymore.

On Monday morning Anu barged into the house when Ashika's mother had gone out for work and locked the front door from inside. Grandparents rushed inside when they heard a scream.

Kerala has been witnessing a number of incidents, where women have been killed by their stalkers. Kavitha Vijaykumar, a 20-year-old BTech student from Pathanamthitta was killed by Ajin Reji Mathew, who set her on fire in March 2019. A month later, another victim 21-year-old Neethu from Thrissur was also killed similarly by Nidheesh after she refused to marry him. Another shocking case was that of Soumya Pushpakaran, a Civil Police Officer in Alappuzha. She was stabbed and set on fire by her stalker Ajaz in broad daylight in June 2019. Another 17-year-old girl was also burnt alive by her stalker Mithun in Kakkanad in October.

Read: One year, 4 women burnt to death: Kerala's spurt in stalking-turned-murder cases