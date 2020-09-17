19-year-old found dead in Madurai, family alleges police brutality

Even as the family has alleged that Ramesh was assaulted by the police, the police have denied that he was taken to the station.

news Police brutality

Residents of Vazhaithoppu village in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district protested outside their village on Thursday morning, alleging police brutality to be the reason for the death of 19-year-old Ramesh. Ramesh was found dead by his family members near a hillock in Peraiyur Taluk on Thursday. His family has alleged that he was taken to the police station on Wednesday night in connection to a case filed against his eldest brother, Idayakani.

According to the family, Ramesh was reportedly assaulted by the police at the station even as his mother Pandiammal and elder brother Santhosh were attacked in their home. The family has named Saptur police inspector Jeyakannan in their complaint and sought action. Jeyakannan is the police official investigating a case against Idayakani. The family has alleged that he used physical violence against all three while taking Ramesh to the police station along with their scooter and cell phone.

Ramesh’s family has filed a complaint with the Peraiyur police demanding action against the Saptur police inspector and police officers under charges of murder and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The family has demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family members.

Speaking to TNM, Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujit Kumar IPS denied allegations of police brutality.

“On Wednesday, the police met Ramesh in his village and asked him to come to the station at 10.00 am along with his mother and second brother Santhosh. He was not taken to the station at any point,” claimed the SP.

Speaking to TNM, Saptur police inspector Jeyakannan denied that he had taken Ramesh to the police station. “When I met Ramesh on Wednesday, it was at a thoppu (grove) with the owner present. I never brought him to the station,” he claimed.

SP Sujit visited the villagers on Thursday, requesting them to end their protest following which arrangements were made to send Ramesh’s body for post-mortem; results are awaited.

Peraiyur police have registered case of suspicious death under Section 174 (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

“The Saptur police received a complaint last month, around August 27, from a 17-year-old girl’s family alleging that their daughter was missing and that Idayakani had eloped with her. The parents wanted the girl back and the police had been following up on that case. The girl is minor and therefore Ramesh and his family were being questioned in relation to that,” said the SP.