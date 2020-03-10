184-yr-old lighthouse in Puducherry to be restored, opened soon to public

A total of Rs 3.32 crore has been earmarked for this project that will begin this month and the restored lighthouse is expected to be opened to the public by next March.

news Heritage

With the Union Ministry of Finance giving its go ahead, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will now take up the work of restoring the 184-year-old lighthouse in Puducherry.

Once complete, the heritage structure will become a tourist attraction in the coastal town. The public will be able to access its dome, from which they can behold a panoramic view of Puducherry. Tourists will be allowed in small batches to climb up to the top.

The Hindu reports that the Department of Customs and Central Excise (C&CE), which has offices in a small portion of the lighthouse, will study the feasibility of placing tripod-mounted binoculars near the dome for viewers.

A total of Rs 3.32 crore has been earmarked for this project, which will begin this month. The restored lighthouse is expected to be opened to the public by next March.

According to the Times of India, National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures (NCSHS) of IIT(M)’s department of civil engineering and the Indian Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will oversee the restoration works.

The restoration work will include replacement of rafters and beams, landscaping and re-plastering of the entire structure.

The lighthouse stands tall at 29 meters and has a cylindrical tower and a square base. The inner staircase, with 218 steps, leads to the Madras terrace surrounding its dome. Located along the Goubert Avenue, it stands amidst other heritage buildings such as the Mairie, Customs House and the French Consulate.

Considered to be the first lighthouse on the Coromandel coast, it was constructed by the French in 1836 and its first light was beamed on September 1 that year. Light from 12 oil lamps magnified by reflectors and mirrors were used in beaming the light to a distance of about 15-17 meters.