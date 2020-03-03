1,821 drunk drivers nabbed by Hyderabad police in Feb, fines worth Rs 1.85 cr issued

"The respondents who were convicted for drunken driving and other traffic violations may face difficulties in getting government jobs, passport and visa clearance," the police said.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Monday said that it had arrested and filed chargesheets against 1,821 drivers who were caught driving in an inebriated condition in the city, in the month of February alone. A total fine of Rs 1,85,07,900 was imposed on the traffic violators.

Around 204 drivers were awarded imprisonment, while the driving licenses of two people were cancelled permanently.

"Charge sheets were filed against them and they were produced in the Hon’ble third and fourth Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Nampally, Hyderabad.All the violators sentenced for imprisonment were sent to Chanchalguda Jail," the police said in a press note.

Even among the 204 people who were awarded imprisonment, the court cancelled their licenses for a period ranging from one day to six months.

"In addition, five violators for driving without Driving License and one violator for cell phone driving were also jailed," the police said.

The violators who committed the offences were also counselled at the Traffic Training Institutes in Goshamahal and Begumpet.

"The respondents who were convicted for drunken driving and other traffic violations may face difficulties in getting government jobs, passport and visa clearance. The drive against drunken driving and other violations will continue for the safety of commuters on the road. Hyderabad Traffic police request all motorists not to drive a vehicle while drunk," Addl. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, Anil Kumar, said in the press note.

As per the police, the legal limit for permissible alcohol level in the blood is 30mg per 100 ml of blood. Anything above that is considered drunken driving.

Last year, the Cyberabad Traffic Police decided to send letters to employers of convicts in drunken driving cases, after discussions with multiple IT companies in the city.

