18-yr-old driving an Audi allegedly runs over and kills security guard

According to reports, the 18-year-old has said that she did not notice running over Sivaprakasam.

news Crime

A 68-year-old security guard has lost his life allegedly after a car driven by an 18-year-old ran over him. The teenager was trying to park her Audi car in the parking lot of her apartment complex. The incident took place at Foreshore Estate in Santhome, Chennai around 10.00 pm on September 2. The deceased, D Sivaprakasam, a resident of Mandaveli and a retired government servant, was asleep at the time of the incident and had reportedly joined work as a security guard only a week before.

According to reports, the 18-year-old named Aparna, who is the daughter of a real-estate agent, said that she did not notice running over Sivaprakasam until presented with CCTV footage as evidence by the police the next morning. Having parked her car, Aparna went home, not noticing Sivaprakasamâ€™s body.

Police from Foreshore Estate police station arrived at the apartment after receiving information from residents that a security staff member was lying dead in a pool of blood. They then went through CCTV footage to find out that an Audi car had run over Sivaprakasam who was sleeping in the parking lot.

A First Information Report (FIR) under section 304(A) (death due to negligence) has been filed on the young woman, who was immediately let out on bail. She is in possession of a valid driving licence.

Police have reportedly said that the young woman did not hear any cries and also did not notice that she had run over Sivaprakasam, who was at the time asleep with a bed sheet over him. According to a report in Times of India, Aparna climbed an incline before entering the parking lot and allegedly had her headlights turned off, due to which Sivaprakasam may not have been visible.

Sivaprakasamâ€™s postmortem report is awaited to ascertain if he had consumed alcohol.