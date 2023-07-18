18-year-old set on fire by relatives in Bengaluru still critical, accused absconding

Shashank was assaulted and set on fire by his relatives for being in a romantic relationship with his distant relative.

Shashank, the 18-year-old boy, who was set on fire by his relatives, is still battling for his life in Bengaluruâ€™s Victoria Hospital. Dr Ramesh KT, head of the plastic surgery department at Victoria Hospital, told TNM that Shashank remains in critical condition and is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Shashank had received 80% burn injuries when he was admitted to the hospital on July 15.

The first-year student of engineering, was immolated by his relatives for being in a romantic relationship with his distant relative. The girlâ€™s family was against the relationship and had also warned Shashank to stay away from her. The couple had met in Bengaluru at Shashankâ€™s residence on July 11, when her family found out about the meeting. The family created a disturbance at his home and dragged away the girl after physically assaulting Shashank.

On July 15, when Shashank was returning home from college, a group of seven, including his uncle Manu abducted him and set him on fire near the Kaniminike toll gate in Kumbalgodu. He managed to douse the fire by rolling on the ground and took the help of others around him to call his friends, who immediately rushed him to the hospital. UD Krishnakumar, Deputy Police Superintendent of Magadi division, said that the accused are still absconding and efforts are underway to nab them.