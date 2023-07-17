18-year-old boy set on fire in Bengaluru over relationship with relative

The girlâ€™s family had vehemently opposed their relationship and had warned Shashank to stay away from her.

news Crime

An 18-year-old boy from Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar was kidnapped and set on fire on Saturday, July 15. The police suspect that the motive behind the attack was the boy's romantic relationship with a distant relative. The victim, identified as Shashank, is the son of Ranganath and a first-year student of engineering at ACS College. Shashank was abducted when he was returning home from college and set on fire near the Kaniminike toll gate in Kumbalgodu. He suffered 80% burn injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Shashank was allegedly in a romantic relationship with a girl who happened to be his distant relative. However, her family had vehemently opposed their relationship and had warned Shashank to stay away from her. On July 11, when the girl visited Bengaluru and met Shashank at his home, her family found out about their meeting. They went to Shashank's residence, caused a ruckus, physically assaulted him, and forcibly took the girl away.

At approximately 9:30 am on Saturday, while Shashank was making his way from his college towards the Bengaluru-Mysuru road near Rajarajeshwari Medical College, he was targeted by a group of seven men travelling in a Toyota Innova. They abducted him by dragging him into their vehicle before swiftly driving away. Shashank informed the police that his own uncle, Manu, was among the individuals present in the vehicle. While blindfolded, Shashank was assaulted physically allegedly carried out by his uncle, who strongly objected to their relationship. The gang threw him on the ground, doused him in petrol, and set him on fire.

Shashank managed to roll on the ground to extinguish the fire and sought help from passersby to inform his friends about the incident. His friends arrived at the scene and immediately transported him to Victoria Hospital for treatment. The Kumbalgodu police have registered a case of attempted murder and are currently searching for the accused, who are absconding.