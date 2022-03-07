17-year-old dies in Madurai: Cops claim suicide pact, parents say she was abducted

The girl reportedly went missing on February 14, and was found outside her residence on March 3. She died in a hospital on March 6.

A 17-year-old girl has died in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, reportedly by poisoning. The girl from a village in Melur had gone missing on February 14, and was found outside her residence in a semi-conscious state on March 3. She was taken to hospital for treatment, where she died on March 6. According to the police, the minor girl and a 26-year-old man called Nagoor Hanifa, who is from the same village as her, had eloped on February14. Her health deteriorated after she consumed poison in an alleged suicide pact with the man.

The victim’s parents however have alleged that their daughter was abducted by Hanifa, and that she was drugged and sexually assaulted. They have also alleged that the police did not take prompt action when they first approached them. The FIR in the case was only filed February 21, and the police claim this is because the parents insisted on not getting an FIR filed.

The police have now arrested 10 people in the case, including Nagoor Hanifa, his mother Madhina Begum, his friends Prakash (from Chennai) and Perumal Krishnan (from Thirupparangundram); Raja Mohammed; another friend Shahul Hameed from Palladam; and Hanifa’s relatives Ramjan Begum alias Kannammal, and another relative Raja Mohammed. Two other suspects are still absconding.

Meanwhile, there have been messages circulating on social media that she was sexually assaulted by a group of Muslim men. However, the police said that they have not found evidence of her having been sexually assaulted by multiple people so far; the victim’s postmortem results are awaited.

Timeline of events

The victim’s parents went to the police first on February 15, a day after the girl went missing according to the police. However, no FIR was registered at this point. According to the police, this is because parents did not want an FIR as they feared it would affect their daughter’s future. However, the parents have alleged that they told the police she might have been abducted in the first instance too, but no action was taken by the police.

A missing person FIR was finally registered on February 21. The FIR has no mention of Nagoor Hanifa or the allegations of abduction.

According to the police, Hanifa and the girl were in a relationship and eloped. Hanifa first took the girl to his friend Perumal Krishnan’s house in Madurai on February 14; and then to his relative Ibrahim’s house in Pallipalayam of Erode, where they stayed for a while, according to the police.

While the two of them were in Erode, Hanifa’s mother, Madhina Begum, reportedly came to know that the police were looking for her son and the girl, and arrived in Erode to inform them about the same. When the duo came to know that they were being searched for by the police and the village residents, they made a suicide pact, the police said.

However, Superintendent of Police, Baskaran, said that they quickly abandoned the plan, but not before the girl had ingested some of the poison on February 22. Hanifa and his mother then made the girl gargle, spit and wash her mouth and believed that they had gotten rid of whatever little poison she had ingested, the police said. “But the girl started getting dizzy and complained of stomach pain the next day, and she was admitted to a private hospital in Tirupur on February 24. They might not have connected her illness to the poison, believing they had made her spit it out by then,” Baskaran said.

The girl was released from the hospital in Tirupur a couple of days later; Hanifa and Madhina did not reveal to the doctors that she had ingested poison, the police said. Hanifa and the girl returned to Madurai on March 2. According to the police, the girl got sick again and when her condition did not improve, Hanifa’s mother Madhina dropped her outside the girl’s residence in the early hours of March 3.

The girl was then taken to a private hospital around 11 am by her mother, and was later referred to the Melur Government Hospital. As her condition reportedly deteriorated, she was referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where she died on March 6.

According to the police, after the girl was found and her relationship with Hanifa came to light, three special police teams were formed to find the man, who had gone into hiding. Hanifa was arrested on March 5. They stitched together the sequence of events based on their inquiry of the accused.

Parents allege sexual assault, inaction

The parents of the victim have disputed the police’s claims. In a complaint filed by the girl’s mother on March 5 with the District Collector of Madurai, the mother has alleged that she had told the police that their daughter might have been abducted in her first complaint to the police too, but they took no action. She also added that she filed a complaint in this regard to the Madurai SP on February 22. The complaint filed by the girl’s mother a day before the 17-year-old’s death, alleged that the girl had been abducted, sexually assaulted, and that there were marks on her body suggesting that she had been drugged.

The police said that this has not been confirmed and that the marks on her body were from the treatment she received at the Tirupur private hospital.

Denying the parents’ allegations of inaction, the police said that it was at the police’s insistence that the parents finally consented to an FIR. They added that after the relationship between the deceased and Hanifa came to light, the first FIR was altered to add sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The initial missing person case was altered and Hanifa was booked under sections 143 (punishment), 366(A) (procuration of minor girl), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and for sexual assault under relevant sections of the POCSO act. The FIR was again altered on March 6, after the death of the girl and section 307 of IPC was replaced by section 302 (punishment for murder). The others have been booked under relevant sections for aiding Hanifa, police sources said.

Given that Nagoor Hanifa is 26 years old and the girl was 17, sexual relations between them are criminalised under the POCSO Act. While child rights defenders have been pointing out that the POCSO Act often ends up criminalising close-in-age couples in consenting relationships if they are discovered and reported, in the present case, the age difference between Hanifa and the deceased is cause for concern and could suggest grooming.

Gangrape allegations

Meanwhile, some right-wing social media handles have been sharing photos of the girl in the hospital with her face masked by an emoji, saying that she was sexually assaulted by multiple Muslim men and was drugged. “This is false and the injection marks we see in her hands are that of the treatment she underwent at Tiruppur. There is no evidence of gang rape, according to the medical report,” the Madurai SP said during a press meet. These messages are being shared by many right-wing accounts on social media, including Indu Makkal Katchi, a Tamil Nadu-based right-wing political party that has previously also shared Islamophobic misinformation. BJP State President of the IT and Social Media wing, CTR Nirmal Kumar, also shared photos saying that the victim had been drugged and sexually assaulted for days.

Addressing such posts, the SP said, “The girl was a minor and sharing her photograph or disclosing her name and address is unlawful and wrong. One should not spread false information or rumours so that people start reacting to it, while the truth is hidden. Based on our investigation, nothing of that sort (gang rape) happened,” he added.

The girl’s body has been kept at Madurai GRH for a postmortem examination.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.