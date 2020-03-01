17-year-old allegedly raped, set on fire by stalker in Telangana

The girl, who received 50 percent burns, is now undergoing treatment at the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal.

news Crime

A stalker allegedly raped and set a 17-year-old girl afire in Suryapet district of Telangana after she warned him not to keep harassing her with his proposal, the police said on Saturday.

The girl, who received 50 percent burns, is now undergoing treatment at the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal and her condition is said to be stable.

The 21-year-old man, warned by people not to harass her, allegedly went to her house on Friday night, forcibly took her out to a secluded area nearby before raping and setting her ablaze. She was alone at home when the incident took place, the police said. The girl’s neighbours informed the police about the incident.

Speaking to reporters, the girl's mother said, "He used to harass her constantly and we warned him against doing it. We had gone for work when the incident took place." The girl’s parents work as labourers

Following a complaint by the girl's father, a case has been registered under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder) and 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been identified as Venkatesh, a tractor driver. He was taken into custody by the police and is being questioned. Further investigation is underway.

Ironically, this incident took place even as the Telangana government was pulled up by the National Commission for Women (NCW) as the post of the chairperson for the state women's commission has been lying vacant since 2018.

"It is shocking that the state of Telangana, which recently saw one of the most horrific crimes against women in recent times, does not have a chairperson for the state commission. It is unacceptable that a state women''s commission has remained virtually nonfunctional for nearly two years," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had said earlier this week.

Read: Telangana Women's Commission headless since 2018, NCW issues orders to fill up post