17 cops in quarantine after Hyderabad constable tests positive for coronavirus

It was still being ascertained on how the constable was infected with the virus, officials said.

A head constable of the Hyderabad city police has tested positive for the coronavirus, following which his family members have been put under quarantine at a state-run hospital in the city. The 56-year-old constable attached to Saifabad police station is presently undergoing treatment.

"The constable was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday evening and on Monday evening his test report confirmed he was infected with COVID-19," officials said.

Samples of the constable's primary and secondary contacts were collected, they said adding samples of as many as 17 police personnel in the Saifabad police station were collected and they were asked to be under self-quarantine. It was still being ascertained on how the constable was infected with the deadly virus, they said.

Meanwhile, city Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday requested citizens to maintain social distancing.

Anjani Kumar, who visited several interior areas in the city, observed that social distancing was being maintained in 95 percent of the areas.

Stressing the need for maintaining social distancing, the senior police official warned of arresting those who do not follow the guidelines and added police have already seized vehicles of those roaming without any purpose on roads.

"Everyone should follow self-discipline and one should not venture out on roads unnecessarily and if they are coming out due to some necessity then maintain social distancing. It is necessary," the Commissioner told reporters.

The police chief again warned those spreading fake news and rumours on social media platforms of stern action by registration of cases and arrests.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 40 new cases COVID-19, taking the total number to 404. According to a medical bulletin released by the health department Tuesday night, the number of active cases rose to 348.

