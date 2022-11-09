16-year-old Bengaluru boy dies by suicide after being accused of cheating in exam

The Class 10 student was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

news Suicide

A Class 10 student in Bengaluru died by suicide after he was accused of malpractice during an exam. The incident took place on Tuesday, November 8 in north Bengaluru’s Balaji Layout, the same area where the deceased 16-year-old boy Moin Khan lived. Moin was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The school had conducted an exam for the students of Class 10 in the morning, during which the invigilator reportedly spotted Moin copying. As punishment, the teacher sent Moin outside the classroom and instructed him to remain there. Feeling humiliated on being caught cheating and punished, Moin took off from school and went to an apartment complex close to his home.

“We received a call at around 11.30 am from the school saying that my son was caught copying during the test. They asked me to come to the school. I rushed there and found that my son had already left,” Mohammed Noor, Moin’s father, told reporters.

Noor has filed a complaint with the Sampigehalli police station accusing the school management and security staff of negligence in letting Moin out of the school unsupervised, leading to his death. He also accused the teacher who punished Moin of abetment to suicide. While the Sampigehalli police have not yet registered an FIR, they said that an abetment to suicide case will be recorded based on Noor’s allegations.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.